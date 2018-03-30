COUNTY NEWS: British woman missing in Brazil believed to be from Sussex

Sussex Police has confirmed that Katherine Brewster, 27, is missing in Brazil
Sussex Police has confirmed that Katherine Brewster, 27, is missing in Brazil

A British woman who has gone missing in Brazil is believed to be from Sussex.

Katherine Brewster, 27, reportedly left a house on the outskirts of an eco-village in Rio Grande do Sul state five days ago, and has not returned.

National media has reported that the 27-year-old had been on a meditation retreat.

Sussex Police confirmed today it was making enquiries and was liasing with Interpole and the British consulate in Brazil.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm she is still missing. It has been handed over to Interpole and the British consulate in Brazil, who have links over in Brazil. We believe a family member lives in Seaford, East Sussex.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman confirmed staff were assisting the family of Ms Brewster and were in contact with the local police.