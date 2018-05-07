COUNTY NEWS: Celebrities to take to pitch in match for little Buzby

Sussex will be filled with stars from television and music as they part in a special football match to help a brave little boy in his battle to walk.

A whole host of celebrities from Katie Price to Shayne Ward are set to lace up their boots and pop on their shin pads as they take to the pitch at Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium in a charity match to raise money for Buzby Warrington.

The toddler suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy and his parents Sean and Sophie are desperately trying to raise £80,000 so he can go to America for an operation to help him walk unaided.

“What better way to give our son the chance to walk,” Sean said. “We take it for granted. Everyone should have the opportunity and it’s sad we have to fundraise £80,000 to get there but that’s what we have to do and that’s what we’ve set our intentions on doing.”

Buzby was born with a rare lung condition. Sadly he was not the first in his family to be born with the condition with both his big brother Teddy and sister Florence losing their battle a few days after they were born.

Despite worries he may not survive the little fighter managed to pull through but Sean said he suffered some brain damage as well as not being able to walk.

Now two-and-a-half years old his father said he was doing well and was desperate to start walking on his own.

He said: “Buzby is doing amazing he’s the most incredible kid you will ever meet. He has changed my outlook on life and my families outlook on life.”

Family, friends and even strangers have rallied to raise funds for the youngster and now dozens of celebrities will be joining the cause.

The 11-a-side match will be played at Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium today (May 7).

Celebrities taking part include; Eastenders’ actors Dean Gaffney and Jake Wood (who play Robbie Jackson and Max Branning respectively), X Factor winner Shayne Ward, reality TV stars Calum Best and James Argent and musicians Simon Webbe, and Locksmith and Kesi from band Rudimental.

The teams will also be managed by TV personalities Katie Price and Kerry Katona.

Shayne, who currently plays Aidan Connor in Coronation Street, said: “It’s a very heartbreaking story and it would be great if we can get the support from the local community where Buzby is from this weekend to help him with the operation he needs.

“Get yourselves down to Crawley Town FC this Bank Holiday Monday.”

The family said they were only £20,000 short of their target and tickets are still on sale. Doors open from 1.30pm with kick-off at 3pm

Tickets can be booked through www.crawleytown.ecommzone.com/match-tickets.aspx