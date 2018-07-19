COUNTY NEWS: Houses shake as region hit by more earthquakes

Houses shook for a few seconds as the region was hit by yet more earthquakes today (July 18).

Residents were rudely awoken this morning as another quake struck the Newdigate and Charlwood areas in the early hours.

Several hours later the National Geological Survey said another stronger tremor was recorded in the same area.

Seven quakes have now been recorded in the Newdigate area over the last four months - four of those coming in the last fortnight.

The first earthquake ever recorded in the area was reported on Easter Sunday (April 1) where 2.7 magnitude tremors shook houses in Horsham and Crawley.

A 2.6 magnitude quake hit the Newdigate area again on June 27 followed by a 2.4 magnitude tremor two days later.

Two more - measuring 3 and 1.9 in magnitude - were then recorded on July 5 and 10 respectively, days before today’s two quakes.

The first was recorded just before 4am this morning with the National Geological Survey saying residents reported hearing a ‘weak thud’ and seeing their houses ‘shake for a second or two’.

Another 2.7 magnitude quake was felt just after 1.30pm this afternoon.

