COUNTY NEWS: Man arrested after Sussex hit-and-run collision released

A man who was arrested after failing to stop after a collision in Sussex has been released under investigation.

Police said a 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, after the collision in Western Road, Hove on Wednesday night.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He was interviewed and released under investigation, a spokesman said today.

Police were called to the collision at 9.30pm. A blue Maserati 3200 had crashed into the shop window of Fox and Sons estate agents.

The collision left a 34-year-old from Hove and a 25-year-old woman from Hove in hospital. Read our original story here.

A Sussex Police spokesman said today: “Police would like to thank the many witnesses who have already come forward and would like to speak to the rider of a motorcycle who was travelling east on Western Road and may have turned right down Bedford Place as they may have witnessed the incident and hold important information.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle being driven in the area before the collision, is asked by police to report it online or phone 101, quoting serial 1198 of 28/03.