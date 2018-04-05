COUNTY NEWS: Sussex Police launch murder probe after body found on beach

Police have launched a murder investigation after a body was found on a Sussex beach this morning (Thursday, April 5).

Police were called to at Bridge Way in St Leonards, at around 7.40am, after a man’s body was found nearby on the beach at Bulverhythe.

Police say the unidentified man was found to have an injury to his neck and that enquiries are ongoing to establish both the cause of his death and the circumstances.

Detective Inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “We are appealing for witnesses to come forward who saw anything suspicious in the area between 5pm on Wednesday (4 April) and 7.40am on Thursday (April 5).

“We are also trying to identify the victim who is white, possibly aged in his 60s, of slim build, with grey receding hair and was wearing blue jeans and work style boots. If anyone recognises the description of the victim and has any information, please let us know.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Stanton.

