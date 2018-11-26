Court report: Man caused £1,000 damage to railway fencing at St Leonards

A man has appeared in court pleading guilty to causing £1,030 damage to railway fencing at St Leonards.

It comes at a time where vandalism to railway property and trespassing has hit a five year high say Network Rail.

Connor Childs, 23, of Main Road, Icklesham, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 10 and pleaded guilty to causing £1,030 damage to a fence belonging to Network Rail.

The offence took place at St Leonards on April 3. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1,030 in compensation.

Network Rail have a 24 hour emergency helpline for people to report damage to fences or other railway property and raise safety issues. Call 03457 11 41 41.

