41-year-old man detained after ‘harassing teenagers’ in Hastings

Police were called to the incident in Wellington Place at around 7pm on Saturday (January 15).

“Once officers arrived, the man said that he would leave town but continued to harass members of the public and police. The 41-year-old was detained for breaching the peace and later released with no further action being taken,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Police stock image

It came a day after police issued a dispersal order in Hastings town centre following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Officers on patrol in the town centre on Friday (January 13) arrested a 33-year-old man who returned to the area after being dispersed by police.

Have you read? Police issue dispersal order in Hastings town centre

A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Our officers will continue to patrol this area and will deal robustly with those causing anti-social behaviour within our town.”

Last month, it was revealed that Castle Ward - which includes the town centre - is the most violent place in the whole of Sussex. It has seen a 49% increase in violent crimes, according to police figures.