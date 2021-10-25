A 36-year-old man is arrested over Hastings petrol station robbery: Police say firearm seized

Officers were sent to the Esso Service Station in Bohemia Road at around 5.15am yesterday (Sunday, October 24) following reports a man had entered the store in possession of a firearm.

The suspect left shortly afterwards with a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, a spokesperson for Sussex police said.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses

On Sunday evening, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

A firearm was found during a subsequent search of an address in the town, and has been seized.