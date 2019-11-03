Amelia Bambridge: Pictures of Sussex woman's body shared on Facebook and Instagram

Pictures of the body of Sussex's Amelia Bambridge have been shared on social media after the 21-year-old's tragic death in Cambodia.

The body of Amelia, who was from Worthing, was found in the sea on Thursday (October 31), according to Cambodian police, after she was reported missing from a beach party on the island of Koh Rong.

Amelia Bambridge, 21, tragically died while on holiday in Cambodia

Yesterday (November 2), Amelia's brother Harry Bambridge took to Instagram to demand pictures of her body be removed from the social media site.

A spokesman for Facebook, which also owns Instagram, said the photographs had been removed and the sites were being monitored should they reappear.

The spokesman said: “Amelia’s death is heart-breaking, and our thoughts go out to her family and friends. We have clear rules against posting graphic content and when we are made aware of it, we remove it.”

On Friday, it was announced a post-mortem had determined Amelia died from drowning.

A fundraiser has also been set up to raise money to bring the former BHASVIC student home.