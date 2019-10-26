Appeal after trailer theft in Ore

Police are appealing for information after a trailer was stolen from Ore.

The Ifor Williams 505 trailer was stolen on Wednesday, October 23, according to a police tweet.

The registration plate ends with the letters DGV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting reference 47190182088.

