Appeal over missing Battle teenager

Sussex Police is searching for a teenager missing from Battle.

Police said 15-year-old Abbigale Garnett was last seen on Monday afternoon (November 11) at McDonald's restaurant in Hastings town centre and officers are appealing for anyone who sees her to get in touch.

Abbigale Garnett

Abbigale is described by police as white, 5ft tall, of slim build and with long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a cream puffa style coat, black skinny jeans, black Nike trainers and carrying a black Superdry bag.

She is known to frequent the Hastings and Rother areas, said police, as well as London.

Anyone who sees her is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 1275 of 11/11.