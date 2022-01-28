Armed police incident in Hastings: ‘Man with knife arrested’

Armed officers arrested a man following a large police operation in Hastings.

By Alex Watts
Friday, 28th January 2022, 9:39 am

A police helicopter was seen hovering over Old London Road and nearby streets after reports a man with a knife was seen in the area at around 3.10pm yesterday (January 27).

Still no justice for Hastings schoolgirl Billie-Jo Jenkins 25 years after her murder

A number of firearms officers were sent to the scene and a nearby road was closed during the incident.

A number of firearms officers were sent to the scene in Hastings

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “A vehicle was tracked by officers with support from the National Police Air Service Helicopter, and a man was later arrested in Clifton Road, Hastings, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in public. He remains in custody at this time.”

Murder hunt police call off searches for Alexandra Morgan in woodland north of Hastings

They added: “I would like to thank all those who may have been inconvenienced by the disruption for their understanding. This was an isolated incident and the public should not be concerned.”