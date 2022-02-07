Armed police raid ‘weapons factory’ near Hastings: Man, 46, arrested

They released images of a man being arrested at gunpoint at the property in Moor Lane, between the villages of Westfield and Three Oaks.

Officers said they found a suspected criminal firearms conversion factory in the house and its surrounding outbuildings during the raid on Wednesday (February 2). They recovered “numerous weapons, including forward-venting Zoraki hand guns, modified ammunition and firearms conversion paraphernalia.”

The 46-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Mark McCormack, Branch Commander at the National Crime Agency, said: “This is a significant outcome. I have no doubt that this was a firearms conversion factory, which could have been responsible for the modification of a significant number of firearms and ammunition into lethal weapons. We know there is a high demand for firearms in the criminal market place and firearms enable serious violence across many crime areas.”

He said anyone with information about illegally held firearms or ammunition should contact their local police on 101. Alternatively, if they want to remain anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

