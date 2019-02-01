Arrests after three Hastings drug raids

Three people have been arrested after police carried out three separate drug raids in Hastings.

Police said officers executed three warrants on Wednesday (January 30) as part of the county’s Operation Fortress, aimed at disrupting the supply of illegal drugs.

Three people have been arrested, according to police

In coordinated early morning raids officers swooped on addresses in the town, police said.

A police spokesman said a property was searched in Farley Bank, Ore, where a 30-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug

The spokesman said another address in Priory Road, Hastings, was searched and a 35-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A cocaine and possession with intent to supply Class A methylamphetamine.

An address in West View, Ore, was searched and a quantity of drugs was found, police said.

The three people arrested have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The police spokesman said: “Police work to combat illegal drugs in Sussex continues under the ‘Fortress’ brand, launched to encompass all our drug-harm reduction work.

“Anyone with information about suspected illicit drug activity in their community can report details online or call 101, quoting Operation Fortress.

“Alternatively details can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by phoning 0800 555 111.”

