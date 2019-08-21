Banned driver failed to stop for police on busy Hastings road

A local man who ignored a driving ban was guilty of careless driving and failing to stop for police on Queensway.

Jack Down-Milton, 22, of Mountjoy, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a black Seat Leon on Queensway, St Leonards, on July 21, while disqualified.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance, driving without due care and attention and failing to stop for police on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 160 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 19 months.

