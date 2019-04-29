Banned Hastings driver caught using mobile phone at wheel

A disqualified motorist who was on his mobile phone while driving has been ordered to carry out unpaid work according to a court document.

Robert Piecka, 25, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A21 at Kent Street, Sedlescombe, on December 5, while he was disqualified from driving.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to driving while using a hand-held mobile phone.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further eight months.

