Banned Hastings driver caught using mobile phone at wheel

A disqualified motorist who was on his mobile phone while driving has been ordered to carry out unpaid work according to a court document.
Robert Piecka, 25, of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on the A21 at Kent Street, Sedlescombe, on December 5, while he was disqualified from driving.
He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to driving while using a hand-held mobile phone.
The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for a further eight months.
See also: Hastings woman drunk in charge of a young child
See also: Seagulls shot and killed in Hastings