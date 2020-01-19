Bexhill armed stand-off: Pictures from the scene show rooftop rescue

Armed police officers negotiated with a man on a roof in Bexhill’s London Road for three hours last night (January 18).

Officers had been called to reports of suspicious activity allegedly involving a firearm. After searching an address, cannabis plants and cultivation equipment were found, but no firearms. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were drafted in to bring a man down from the roof. Read more here: Bexhill armed stand-off: Suspect ‘hands himself in’ as fire service arrive

