Bexhill boy, 14, injured after being ‘hit by Land Rover’
Police have launched an appeal for information after a Bexhill teenager was involved in a collision with a Land Rover.
Officers were called to the incident in Barnhorn Road on Saturday, July 31.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to reports a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle had been hit by a green Land Rover which had mounted the pavement.
“The vehicle initially stopped before driving away.
“The victim suffered a broken collar bone as well as cuts and bruises, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 516 of 31/7.”