Bexhill man appears in court charged with causing cyclist’s death

A man charged in connection with a crash which caused the death of a cyclist has appeared in court.

Mathew Gardiner, 34, a construction worker, of Preston Road, Bexhill, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 16).

He has been charged with: causing death by dangerous driving; causing death while driving without due care and attention and at the time, was unfit to drive through drugs; and causing death while driving without due care and attention and at the time, was under the influence of alcohol, police confirmed.

Antoney Colley was cycling along the A2690 Combe Valley Way at about 6.20am on Sunday, May 26, when he was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra.

The 53-year-old night security officer, of Sewell Avenue, Bexhill, was declared dead at the scene.

A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesman said the case has been adjourned for a pre-trial preparatory hearing on November 14 at Lewes Crown Court.

In the meantime, Sussex Roads Policing Unit officers said they will continue to support the victim’s family.