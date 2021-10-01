Bexhill man charged after Sidley stabbing

James Bryson-Clarke, 35, a scaffolder, of Ninfield Road, Bexhill, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a knife in a public place, said police.

A spokesman added: “He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 29 and was remanded in custody ahead of a plea hearing on October 27.

“The charges relate to an altercation on Ninfield Road on Saturday, July 17 in which a 39-year-old victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen.

Police stock image