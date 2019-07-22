Bexhill man convicted of five counts of rape

A Bexhill man has been found guilty of five counts of rape and another charge of sexual assault.

Sussex Police said Lewis Jackson, 20, of Filsham Drive, was convicted of all charges at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday (July 16), according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

He has been remanded in custody for psychiatric reports, police said, prior to sentencing on August 30.

The judge made it clear to Jackson that he would receive a lengthy custodial sentence, a police spokesman added.

The charges against Jackson were five counts of rape of a woman 16 years of age or over and one of sexual assault of another female aged 13 and over, said police.

The rape offences took place in Bexhill between May 1 and August 31, 2017, and the sexual assault took place in Bexhill between November 1, 2016, and January 31, 2017.

Detective Sergeant Sally O’Shaughnessy of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “The victims are relieved to have been believed but their main concern was to prevent any future behaviour by Jackson. Although this may offer them some reassurance and closure, they both have a long road ahead of them in terms of rebuilding their trust and faith in human nature.”

