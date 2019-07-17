Bexhill man drove on busy St Leonards road while more than twice over drink drive limit

A Bexhill man has been banned for nearly four years and ordered to attend a course after driving on busy Battle Road in St Leonards while more than twice over the drink drive limit according to a court document.

Christopher Holsgrove, 50, of Chambers Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Battle Road, St Leonards, on June 1 over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 91 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with a requirement to attend a drink impaired driver’s programme. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for 46 months.

