Bexhill man had knuckle duster which gives electric shock

A Bexhill man had a knuckle-duster which was capable of giving an electric shock according to a court document,

Oliver Warrington, 21, of Oak Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knuckle duster weapon which had been adapted into a stun gun, to give an electrical charge. The offence took place at Bexhill on May 9.

He was fined £323. The court made an order for the weapon to be destroyed.

