Bexhill man jailed in his absence for series of offences against women

A man has been jailed after being convicted of a series of threats and offences against women in East Sussex.

Andrew Anderson, who was last known to be living in Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill, was sentenced on January 31, in his absence, after he failed to appear at Lewes Crown Court for either his pre-trial review or his trial.

At the trial in December, heard in his absence on the direction of the trial judge, he was found guilty of seven offences relating to domestic abuse and harassment against two victims, according to police.

Police said he was convicted of harassment, witness intimidation and breach of a court non-molestation order in relation to one woman, and of harassment and two offences of witness intimidation in relation to a second woman.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said: “He was sentenced to a total of four years imprisonment. Restraining orders were granted for all the victims in the case for five years.”

On January 23, police issued an appeal in tracing Anderson, who they believed had recently been in East London.

They described him as 38, white, 5ft 9in and of medium build.

At the time, detective inspector Jon Gillings said: “Recent information suggests that Anderson may have been in London.

“We believe he may still be in the Waltham Forest area of East London, particularly Leytonstone, working on building sites there or elsewhere in London.

“We are also still making active enquiries across East Sussex. If you see Anderson or know where he is please contact us right away by calling 101 or 999, quoting serial 474 of 15/11.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”