Bexhill man stamped on victim’s leg, breaking it in four places

A Bexhill man has been sent to prison for breaking another man’s leg in four places.

Jack Ripley was sentenced to eight years in prison for attacking his 56-year-old victim in Sidley, said police.

A spokesman said the victim was walking home on May 16, 2018 at 9.40pm, after shopping in Sidley high street when he was approached by a man who asked if he knew him.

The victim said no and Ripley head-butted him in the face. The victim fell to the ground and as he was lying there Ripley stamped on his leg, said police.

The victim has had ongoing hospital treatment including an operation to pin his hip.

A police spokesman said: “Although the victim and witnesses were able to identify 29-year-old Ripley, he denied being in the area or involved. However, his presence at the scene at the time of the assault along with other factors led to him being charged in January this year with GBH with intent.”

Ripley, unemployed, of Glovers Lane, Bexhill appeared for a three day trial starting on June 10.

At Hove Crown Court on June 13, he was sentenced to eight years.

Investigator Bernadette Peters said: “I am very pleased with this result, especially for the victim, as this was a totally unprovoked attack as him was returning home in the evening.

“Ripley stamped on the man which such force it broke his thigh in four places and he is still suffering the repercussions of the assault today.”

See more:

East Sussex woman accuses county council of discriminating against breastfeeding mothers

Pedestrian airlifted with serious injuries after St Leonards collision

Woman stopped in Hastings ‘in possession of 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs’