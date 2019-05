A 50 year old Bexhill man has been given a community sentence after stealing alcohol from Marks and Spencer according to a court document.

Jeremy Dexter, of Park Road, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of vodka and a bottle of wine from Marks and Spencer, Ravenside, on March 25. The court made a community order.

