Bexhill murder investigation: Pictures show forensics at the scene
Forensic investigators have been collecting evidence from a suspected murder scene in Bexhill today (July 21).
A 29-year-old woman was found dead in a flat in London Road, Bexhill, in the early hours of this morning. Police said a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Read more here: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at Bexhill flat
Suspected murder at Bexhill flat
freelance
