Bexhill police pursuit: Two men arrested after getaway car collides with another vehicle

Two men have been arrested in Bexhill following a police pursuit in Bexhill.

Sussex Police received a report of damage being caused at a pub in London Road, Bexhill around 5.50pm on Sunday, June 16.

A car collision in Chantry Lane, Bexhill. Picture: Dan Jessup

Officers went to the scene and spotted two men leaving in a car, so they followed the vehicle into Chantry Lane, where it was involved in a collision with a silver Ford KA, police said.

The occupants of the Ford suffered minor injuries and were taken to Conquest Hospital.

A 25-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and theft.

A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, drink driving, theft and possession of cannabis. Both remain in custody and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision to report information online or by calling 101 quoting 1013 of 16/06.