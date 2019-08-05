Bird shot dead in St Leonards

Police are investigating after a bird was shot dead in St Leonards

A police spokesman said at 12.20pm on Sunday (August 4), police received a report that on Saturday evening a bird had been killed, believed by an air rifle, at Rothsay Road, St Leonards.

The location from which the shot came was not known, police added.

Anyone with information can contact the police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 727 of 04/09.

