Boy arrested in relation to sexual assaults in Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne

Officers have received a number of reports in Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne of a moped rider approaching women from behind and slapping them or touching them inappropriately.

Police said officers arrested a 17-year-old boy yesterday (Monday, October 18) on suspicion of five counts of sexual assault on a female, one count of common assault, possession of a controlled Class B drug, and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

Police also seized his moped.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: “We have interviewed a boy in relation to these assaults and he has been released on bail with strict conditions, including not to ride a moped or motorcycle, and not to have contact with females unknown to him unless as part of his usual day-to-day activities.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously - everyone has a right to go about their business without fear of assault and intimidating behaviour.

“We encourage any other victims or witnesses of these offences to come forward.”

Information can be reported to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.