Boys arrested after man stabbed in Hastings town centre

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following the attack in Wellington Place on Saturday (October 30).

Officers were called around 5.25pm to a report of a man being treated by ambulance paramedics for injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed weapon.

Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sussex Police

Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Sussex Police said both were interviewed and have since been released on bail until later this month while the investigation continues.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident.