Call 999 if you see this man, wanted by East Sussex police

East Sussex police are searching for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Shawn Marfleet is wanted for recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release licence, according to police.

The 46-year-old was released from prison in January part of the way through a two-month sentence for stalking, but the probation service now requires his return to prison.

Police say he is white, 5ft 9ins. of slim build, with blue eyes, and tattoos on his right arm. He is known to frequent the Heathfield area.

If you see Marfleet or know where he is, do not approach him but phone 999 right away, quoting serial 1011 of 13/03.

If you have any other information that would assist in the search contact the police on 101 or online, quoting the same reference.