CCTV appeal as police investigate sex attack near Hastings seafront

They have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to. He is seen wearing a hat with a white ball on top, a dark coat, and light-coloured shoes in the footage.

The attack is said to have happened near Robertson Terrace, Hastings, in the early hours of Sunday morning last week (October 24).

That day, police sealed off a small, historic garden behind the empty Debenhams building in Robertson Terrace. Around eight officers were seen searching bushes and shrubs in the sunken garden.

Some carried garden hoes and spades. There was a police van and police car at the scene. Two officers also searched a nearby public garden in Carlisle Parade. The gardens were reopened to the public the next day (October 25).

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his late 30s or early 40s, with blonde hair.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers while enquiries are ongoing.

Sussex Police said people can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Do you recognise this man? Photo from Sussex Police. SUS-211028-182657001

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Teacup.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

