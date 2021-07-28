Che Isaacs-Neville, 22, is sought by police in relation to offences which took place between December 2019 and March 2020.

In his absence, police said he was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of assault by beating; criminal damage; and theft of a motor vehicle.

At Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (July 28), he was found guilty of all charges, police confirmed.

Che Isaacs-Neville. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210728-160801001

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The court heard how Isaacs-Neville had assaulted two women at an address in Hastings in December 2019 and again in February 2020. Both women suffered injuries during both assaults.

“On the second occasion, he also smashed the windscreen of a car belonging to one of the victims.

“In March 2020, a car belonging to one of the women was also found to have been taken from Bexhill without her permission.

“The Crown Prosecution Service authorised six charges and the trial took place in his absence.”

Police are now renewing their appeal for information on his whereabouts. He is known to have an address in the Forest Hill area of London, but is also believed to still visit Hastings and Bexhill.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47200035370.

Investigating officer DC Ollie Bali said: “Che Isaacs-Neville is aware he is wanted by police and is actively evading arrest.

“Despite this, it was important for us to continue with the court process and I am pleased we have still managed to secure a conviction in his absence.

“We would urge anyone who sees him or who knows where he is to please contact us.”