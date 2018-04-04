Class A drug dealer jailed after being caught red-handed in St Leonards

A Class A drug dealer has been jailed for five years after she pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent in St Leonards.

Jodie Fisher, 27, appeared at Brighton Crown Court on 19 July last year and admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and supplying crack cocaine.

Another woman, Penelope Godden, 48, of Wishing Tree Road North, St Leonards, who was looking after Fisher’s supply of drugs in a property in Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, was given a two year jail sentence suspended for two years.

She admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin when she appeared at Guildford Crown Court on March 27.

The buyer, Peter Chalmers, 65, of London Road, St Leonards, appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on February 7 and admitted possession of crack cocaine. He was fined a total of £258.00

The court heard that a police officer on duty on March 25 last year had seen a woman possibly engaging in drug dealing.

He called for other units and followed her before seeing a drug deal and due to the support of the other officers managed to arrest both the supplier and purchaser in Pevensey Road, St Leonards.

Officers then carried out a search of the property the supplier came from to find another woman ‘minding’ more than 30 wraps of class A drugs inside.

Detective Constable Greg Montier said: “This is a good result because it is unusual for us to get all three parts of the chain in a supply convicted and the fact that we got guilty pleas all round speaks to how much work the officers put in on the day to get really solid evidence.”

For information and advice about drug abuse click here