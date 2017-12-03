COUNTY NEWS: Man left with serious injuries after stabbing

A Sussex road currently closed after a man was left with serious injuries.

One man has been arrested and remains in custody.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “About 8am this morning police to a report of a man being stabbed in Willingdon Road, Eastbourne.

“The victim is a local man who has been taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“A man was arrested nearby and is currently in custody awaiting questioning.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the wider public.

“We would like to thank those who assisted officers at the scene and we ask other witnesses to contact police on 101 quoting reference 323.”

Additional reports say that a weapon was used in the altercation.

The closure is causing heavy traffic.

Are you near Willingdon Road? If you can see what is happening, and it is safe to do so, email eastbourne.herald@jpress.co.uk or call 01903 282306.