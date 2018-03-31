COUNTY NEWS: Sussex fort daubed with graffiti

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Sussex fort was daubed with graffiti.

The criminal damage on a wall at Shoreham Fort in Forthaven, Shoreham Beach, is believed to have happened sometime between 5.30pm on Monday (March 26), and 3.30pm on Thursday (March 29), police said.

PC Mike Harvey said: “The fort is an Ancient Scheduled Monument and any crimes committed on the site which directly affect it are treated as aggravated heritage crimes.

“If we found anyone committing such offences at the site, they will be dealt with robustly and appropriately.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it.”

Witnesses can contact the police online or ring 101 quoting serial 829 of 29/03.

For more information and advice about heritage crime click here.