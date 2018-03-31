COUNTY NEWS: Teenager charged with Sussex stabbings

A teenager has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent after two teenage boys were stabbed in Sussex on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, police said.

Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He was due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today.

A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after they were stabbed in Littlehampton, West Sussex.

They both remain in a stable condition at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, police said.

A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries as part of the same incident.

The four teenagers involved are believed to be known to each other and police are continuing with their enquiries, a spokesman added.

Shoppers were left 'shocked and panicked' by the incident on Wednesday.