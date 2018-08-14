Do you know who damaged the historic Rye lifeboat house?

Do you know who caused the damage to the Mary Stanford Lifeboat House, at Rye Harbour?

Police in Rother and a local charity hope that this picture will prick the consciences of people who know what happened.

The damage was first seen on July 9.

Jacqueline Stanford of The Mary Stanford Lifeboat House charity said: “The Lifeboat House has a very sad history having been closed following a disaster when the whole of the crew of the lifeboat perished trying to save lives in 1928.

“It is an iconic building for Rye Harbour community as many families who still live there are related to these lifeboat heroes.

“Because it has taken quite a time to source conservation builders, the building currently looks unloved, but we now have everything in place and are applying for the funding it will take to restore the boat house back to its original state when it was first built.”

PCSO Daryl Holter, Sussex Police Heritage Crime Officer said: “Graffiti like this has a devastating effect on heritage buildings, paint is absorbed in to porous brick work and mortar.

“Once this has happened it can leave a permanent scar and the cost involved in removing graffiti can be incredibly high, involving expert removal from buildings which are listed or scheduled.

“As well as the financial cost there is the impact on the local community.

“Enquiries are continuing and if you have any information about the incident please contact us online or phone 101, quoting serial 242 of 10/08.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”