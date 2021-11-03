‘Drug driver’ taken into custody after being stopped for ‘illegal stretched tyres’ in Bexhill

Police have arrested a driver after spotting their vehicle had illegal stretched tyres.

By Alex Watts
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 9:39 am

Officers pulled the car over in Bexhill at just before midnight yesterday (November 2).

They found the car’s exhaust was on the ground, and the tyres were illegal.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said the driver had drugs in their system, and did not have a driving licence. The car also had no insurance.

Police stopped a car in Bexhill. Picture from Rother Police SUS-210311-091927001

The vehicle was seized and the driver was taken into custody.