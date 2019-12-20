Drugs and cash found after police raid in Rye

A quantity of drugs and cash were found following a raid at a business address in Rye, police said.

Officers acting on community intelligence executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at the address on Wednesday (December 18).

Police

Police said officers seized a quantity of drugs and money from the premises and three people were arrested.

A 37-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, both from Rye, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

They were both released under investigation, Sussex Police said.

A 66-year-old man from Rye arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of a firearm, was released on police bail until January 15, 2020.

Police said this is the latest operation in a crackdown on suppliers of illegal drugs in the Hastings and Rother area.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: “Those who supply illegal drugs are a blight on our community and we will continue to target them.”