Drugs recovered after police operation in Hastings

Police officers were out in force in Hastings town centre last night.

A spokesman for Hastings Police said on Twitter that were officers were out in the town centre working with Sussex Police Licensing and Surrey and Sussex Dogs.

Drugs were covered during the operation.

A spokesman said: “Positive stop/searches and drugs recovered from those in town and using licensed premises.”

