Drugs warrants executed in Bexhill

Police executed drugs warrants at two addresses in Bexhill on Friday morning (December 13).
Officers arrested five people and seized a substantial amount of drugs during the raids, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, said police.
Inspector Jonathan Hartley said: “These warrants are part of our ongoing commitment to tackling drug-related crime and keeping our communities safe in East Sussex.”
