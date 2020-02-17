Elderly woman’s handbag stolen in St Leonards burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a house in St Leonards.

Officers were called around 5.30pm on Saturday (February 15) to reports two men had entered the home of an elderly woman, in Bexhill Road, and stolen her handbag containing cash and jewellery.

Police

Police said the two men were disturbed and fled the scene.

One of the men was chased westbound along Bexhill Road, and was only narrowly missed by a bus travelling near to the junction with Bulverhythe Road.

The pair had been seen to arrive in a dark coloured Citroen van, which was parked on double yellow lines and causing a minor obstruction to motorists travelling eastbound on Bexhill Road.

Police said the first suspect, who was chased down Bexhill Road, is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5ft 5ins tall, of slight to medium build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a beige waterproof jacket and dark coloured trousers or jeans, and spoke with a local accent.

Police said the second man is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build with short, fair hair. He was wearing light coloured clothing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, who may have any further information or who may have captured either of the suspects or their vehicle on dash cam footage, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1035 of 15/02.

Police said a 59-year-old man from Essex has been arrested on suspicion of burglary with intent to steal, theft of a motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle while over the drug-drive limit.

He remains in custody at this stage.