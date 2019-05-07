Emergency services respond to incident in Bexhill

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Bexhill this afternoon (May 7).

Eyewitnesses reported seeing six police cars and two ambulances responding to the incident in London Road, close to the Sussex Hotel, at approximately 2.45pm.

A police spokesman confirmed the incident saying two men have been arrested for affray and are currently in police custody.

London Road has been closed as a result.

Stagecoach South East tweeted: “Due to London Road being closed following an incident, Service 98 will divert via Beeching Road in both directions until further notice. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

The South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

More to follow.