False imprisonment suspect among 59 arrested in Hastings and Rother

Hastings and Rother Police arrested a total of 59 people this weekend.

Officers said those arrested were taken into custody on suspicion of a range of offences, including harassment, false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Police

In a statement, Hastings Police said: “During this week’s rainy and windy weather our officers have been responding to your calls, resulting in 59 arrests.

“Offences included: possession of an offensive weapon, grievous bodily harm, assault, controlling and coercive behaviour, harassment, aggravated vehicle taking, driving under the influence, criminal damage, supply of class A drugs, drunk and disorderly, false imprisonment, sexual assault, and burglary.

“A great week for us, and we continue to commit to keeping our community safe.”

Last weekend, officers in Hastings and Rother arrested 68 people, with 24 taken into custody the weekend before.