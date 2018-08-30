Family of missing Georgina Gharsallah launch appeal on Worthing bridge

The family of missing Worthing woman Georgina Gharsallah have launched a fresh appeal for witnesses on Broadwater Bridge.

Georgina, 30, has been missing for almost six months now, having last been seen leaving the Clifton Food and Wine off licence store in Clifton Road, Worthing, at 9.30am on March 7. To find out more about the case, click here.

Yesterday evening, her mother Andrea and sisters Arij and Sara put up dozens of missing posters along the bridge, aided by members of the community that had reached out after hearing Georgina's story.

Sara, Arij and Andrea Gharsallah putting up posters on the Broadwater Bridge in Worthing

Andrea, 56, from Normandy Road, Worthing, said: "I will never stop looking for my daughter, and I will go to the ends of the earth to find her."

The family organised this latest appeal after leads from police dried up. A witness came forward early in the investigation to say they saw Georgina with two men outside Tesco Express in Tarring Road at the junction with Clifton Road, Worthing, between 7 and 8pm on the day she disappeared, and on the Broadwater Bridge.

The witness has since retracted their statement, Andrea said, but she still believed it could have been her daughter. She found suggestions that Georgina did not want to be found 'upsetting', and was sure she was out there somewhere.

She also thanked those who came out to hand out flyers and put up the posters. She said: "It is nice that people are supportive, and there are people out there who actually care."

Sara, Arij and Andrea Gharsallah putting up posters on the Broadwater Bridge in Worthing

Andrea and Arij appeared on This Morning on Thursday, August 16, to raise the profile of Georgina's disappearance.

The 27-year-old customer service engineer from Brighton said it was 'terrifying' going on national television, but even if it was her 'worst nightmare', she would do it to find her sister. She said: "If Georgina saw that, she would know how much I wouldn't want to do it - but I would do anything for her."

She described her sister as a 'dreamer' and an 'energetic' and 'ambitious' person, adding: "We live and breathe looking for Georgina. Even if it is just handing out flyers, putting up posters, we will do it, if that is what we have to do.

"It is hard work because we have to carry on day to day, whether people expect you to break down and cry day and night.

"You hit a brick wall every day, but you still keep trying."

She made a direct plea to her sister. She said: "If you are in trouble, let us know. If there is any way you could send us a message to say you are alive, please let us know. We love and miss you very much."

Her older sister Sara Gharsallah, 35, from Salisbury Road, Worthing, said the whole experience was 'surreal' and not an hour went past without thinking about her sister. She said: "When people say she went off and doesn't want to be found, I don't think that is like Georgina. She would always keep in contact with us, especially mum. We might not see her for a few weeks, but six months isn't like her."

Police previously described Georgina as white, 5ft 4in, with shoulder-length dark hair, often worn in a top knot, and with a Monroe-style piercing above her lip. If you see Georgina, police said to call 999. Witnesses can also call police on 101 quoting 603 of 17/03, or alternatively they can call or text the Missing People charity on 116 000, a 24-hour, free and confidential hotline.