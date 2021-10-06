Five arrested in Rother district drugs raids

Police searched properties and made the arrests on Tuesday (October 5).

The arrests were made by officers in the East Sussex division with those from the Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU).

Hastings and Rother district commander Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “This activity demonstrates our intention to support rural communities and to ensure that those causing harm are brought to justice.”

Specialist officers made five arrests in Rother

A 57-year-old man from Flimwell was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, said police. He was released on police bail until November 1, pending further enquiries.

A 35-year-old man from Cranbrook, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug. He was released on police bail until November 2, pending further enquiries.

A 30-year-old woman from Robertsbridge, a 48-year-old woman from Hurst Green, and a 60-year-old woman from Hurst Green were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, police said.