Former Bexhill resident jailed for sex offences against young girls

Christopher Bancroft, 60, formerly of Elmstead Road, Bexhill, but now of Willowbrook Drive, Whittlesey, Cambridgeshire, was sentenced to one year and ten months when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on Friday, July 30, police confirmed.

He had previously been found guilty of eight counts of indecent assault between 1990 and 1992 against the three victims, comprising four counts in respect of one of them, and two against each of the other two, police said. He was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault.

Bancroft will be a registered sex offender for ten years, police added.

A police spokesman said he was given a sentence totalling two years which was reduced by 43 days to take account of time spent on a ‘tag’ checking his movements whilst on bail prior to his sentence.

Detective Constable Nicola Westgate from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigation Unit said; “Bancroft came to know the girls when he was living in Bexhill and systematically abused them over many months.

“The abuse only stopped when the defendant began a relationship with someone closer to his own age.

“The victims have carried this abuse with them for many years, but eventually one of the girls felt strong enough to speak out and we immediately began enquiries.

“The impact that it has had on all of them has been huge. They all gave evidence at court and two of them attended the sentencing to read out their victim personal statements in front of the defendant as they wanted him to hear the devastating effect that his actions have had on their lives. All three victims were extremely brave and very dignified throughout the process. I am very grateful for their help and that of the other witnesses throughout the investigation.