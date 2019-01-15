Fox tied to car dragged through Hastings town centre

Officers are investigating an incident where a fox was tied to the rear of a black car that was being driven around Hastings.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon (January 14) in Hastings town centre, according to police.

Police said the driver was unaware the fox had been tied to their vehicle before they were notified by a member of the public who called police.

A Hastings Police spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident involving a fox being dragged behind a vehicle in Hastings town centre yesterday afternoon.

“Officers are investigating an incident where an unsuspected driver was notified about a fox being tied to the rear of their vehicle that was being driven in Hastings.

“The driver of the black car was informed by a member of the public who also called us.”

If you have any information, please get call police on 101 quoting incident 797 of 14/01/19.

